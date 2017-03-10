Shropshire and Midland am dram guide

Those of you who’ve been watching the The Voice will know that the difference between a pop or rock singer and a musical theatre singer is vast; power is one thing; diction, precision and technicality is quite another.

Some singers though have the ability to switch between genres. One of those people is Mitchell Bastable, who’s taken countless musical theatre roles, including his favourite, Daryl Van Horne in The Witches of Eastwick. He’s about to play the role of Freddy Benson, an underachieving American hustler, in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels with TAB Operatic Society later this month. But Mitchell is also lead singer in a local band, Got The T-Shirt. The band is set to play The Rose and Crown in Halesowen on April 8, starting at 9.15pm.

This four-piece play covers of hits by The Kinks, The Jam, Madness, The Killers, Blink 182, Kula Shaker and The Specials, as well as their own music.

It’s a very different way of singing, but Mitchell obviously has a strong enough voice to cope. I asked him how the change in genre affects his voice: “It’s just a different warm up,” he says. “It’s taken a while to adapt the rock and pop voice and not lose my vocal clarity for musical theatre. I was originally trained in opera and so I have been lucky enough to be able to switch. The band is definitely harder on my voice, but I enjoy both styles,” says Mitchell.

It’s free entrance, so definitely worth a look. Hope the gig goes well lads!

For more information on Got The T-Shirt, visit their Facebook page or email mitchellbastable@gmail.com.

The Grange Players who perform at their own theatre, The Grange Playhouse on Broadway North in Walsall, are presenting the popular play by Shaun McKenna, Ladies in Lavender from March 16-25.

The 2004 movie version of this heart-warming piece starred Dames Judi Dench and Maggie Smith, together with Daniel Bruhl.

Set in a close knit Cornish fishing village in 1936, Ladies in Lavender is the tale of two sisters, Ursula and Janet Widdington, who rescue a young Polish violinist, Andrea, who’s been swept overboard by a storm during a voyage to America.

The sisters take him under their wing and nurse him back to health, all the time growing fond of him. Andrea then meets Olga Daniloff, the sister of a renowned musician, Boris Daniloff and falls in love with him. When introduced to her brother, he offers Andrea the chance of a lifetime, but does he settle for a life in Cornwall surrounded by three women who care deeply for him, or take his chance to travel the world and pursue his career?

In this production, Andrea is played by 27-year-old David Smith, who’s making his debut with The Grange Players, with Mary Whitehouse as Ursula and Sandra Haynes as Janet (pictured, left).

David says: “I was attracted to the character of Andrea as he reminded me of myself when I lived as a lodger in Wales with an elderly lady who cared for me like a son. Then one day I was convinced to move back home. I watched the movie for inspiration, but had not heard of it until then.”

Mary Whitehouse is the longest serving member of The Grange Players, having clocked up no less than 61 years. She has played more than 100 roles during that time, including her favourite, the title role in Everybody Loves Opal. She knew she would enjoy playing Ursula in Ladies in Lavender.

“I seem to have cornered the market in the roles of dotty old ladies!” laughs Mary.

Sandra has been treading the boards for around 30 years, appearing with a variety of local companies.

“I appeared with our director, Rosemary Manjunath in Ladies Down Under some years ago and then more recently in Pygmalion in June 2016,” says Sandra. “

I was delighted to be given the part of Janet. She really cared deeply for her sister and is afraid that her love for Andrea will bring her sorrow as it is bound to be unrequited.”

Ladies in Lavender is a classic. For tickets priced at £10 each, call 07909 036835 or visit www.grangeplayers.co.uk

From March 13-18, a talented young cast will light up the stage at the Stoke Rep Theatre when they present Stone Youth Theatre’s production of the hit musical 13.

With music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown, 13 is the only Broadway show whose cast is made up completely of teenagers.

It follows the adventures of a 13-year-old boy who moves from small town Indiana to New York, navigating the complexities of teenage angst and high school hierarchies.

For tickets priced at £12-£14, visit the Stone Youth Theatre Facebook page or www.stokerep.info

Shrewsbury-based group, Get Your Wiggle on, will present the uplifting musical, Hairspray at Theatre Severn from March 15-18.

It’s the 1960’s and loveable plus-size teenager, Tracy Turnblad has just one wish – to sing and dance on the Corny Collins show, but what hope is there for her when the reigning Miss Teenage Hairspray, the beautiful blonde, Amber Von Tussell stands in her way? And just how can she win the love of heartthrob Link Larkin?

Hairspray will have you singing and dancing down the street, with a wonderful score by Marc Shaiman, which includes Good Morning Baltimore, I Can Hear The Bells, Nicest Kids in Town and, of course, one of best chorus numbers in modern musical theatre, You Can’t Stop The Beat! It’s big, it’s bold, and it’s brassy!

For tickets priced at £16.50-£21.50, visit www.theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

By Alison Norton