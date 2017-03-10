In this Weekend: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, hi-tech homes and Michel Roux Jr

Mr Flamboyant himself, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, is the star of tomorrow's Weekend.

He tells us some home truth about interior design, and why 50 Shades of Grey has had an effect on the nation's bedrooms. Ooo er!

Elsewhere, we look at all you need for a hi-tech home, and meet an architect behind a few grand designs.

Michel Roux Jr's chats about his new TV show where he discovers the country's best hidden restaurants, and we head back to the 90s with Ginger Spice as part of BBC's My Generation season.

We take five minutes with Johnny Vegas, plus there are mentions for Tom Hanks's classic Castaway, quiz show Decimate and the Purple One's eclectic hit album Sign o' the Times.

Our man John Scott takes a coach trip around Guernsey, and we take a weekend break to the Swedish gem of Gothenburg.

Happy Weekend.