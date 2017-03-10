Crufts 2017: Watch day two LIVE

Dapper dogs and pampered pooches will once again descend on Birmingham's NEC today for day two of Crufts.

Highlights taking place today include a series of agility contests, heelwork to music, the Eukanuba World Challenge final, and the toy group judging.

Watch all the day's excitement LIVE here:

Dog lovers from across Shropshire, the Black Country and Staffordshire headed to the NEC yesterday for the first day of the event, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Around 22,000 dogs from across the world, as well as 150,000 dog lovers, are set to turn out for the four-day extravaganza for an array of stalls, talks and demonstrations.

Brian Downes, 58, from Oswestry, visited Crufts for his 17th time this year.

He said: “I absolutely love dogs. They’re fantastic animals.

“I visited Crufts for the first time in 2000 and fell in love with it – the atmosphere and the people make it what it is.

“I don’t enter my own dog, Max, as he’s a little naughty but I love to watch the ability of other dogs and go round the NEC giving them all a fuss.”

Trevor Bowler, aged 67, from Walsall, entered his Staffordshire bull terrier, Sam, for the third time yesterday.

He said: “I’ve had Staffordshire bull terriers since 1979. I love the atmosphere at Crufts more than anything but overall the shows are the pinnacle of the dog world, they’re so important to dog owners.”

Sam came second last year but sadly did not qualify in the top three this year. Top events taking place yesterday included a dog activities display, agility finals, freestyle heelwork to music and flyball team quarter finals. Tara Adams, 43, from Gornal, Dudley, visited day one of the show for the tenth year running. She said: “I come to Crufts every year as I’m a huge dog lover.

“I don’t enter my own dogs as they’re a little crazy but I love to watch other dogs and their amazing talent. It’s always a great day out and I’ll be back next year.”

Sarah Watkins, from Hammerwich, Staffordshire, entered her 16-month-old dog Otis. She said: “Otis is very young to enter but she won Best Yearling Dog last year so it’s onwards and upwards now.”

Crufts runs until Sunday. For more information, visit the website www.crufts.org.uk