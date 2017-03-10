Crufts 2017: Couldn't make this year's competition? Take a 360 degree look around the event

Dapper dogs and pampered pooches will once again descend on Birmingham's NEC today for day two of Crufts.

Highlights taking place today include a series of agility contests, heelwork to music, the Eukanuba World Challenge final, and the toy group judging.

Couldn't make it to this year's competition? Take a 360 degree look around the event with our 360 degree video and photo of the arena:

Dog lovers from across the Black Country and Staffordshire headed to the city’s NEC yesterday for the first day of the event, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Crufts will take place until Sunday.

For more information on the show, visit www.crufts.org.uk