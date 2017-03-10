A Tale of Two Cities coming to Shrewsbury

It features furious fighting, a beheading or two and rousing songs – Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society are putting the finishing touches to their production A Tale of Two Cities.

The show opens at Theatre Severn on March 22 and runs for four nights.

Rehearsals started in September and the cast, 60 people strong, are looking forward to being on stage.

The society was formed in 1923 and has performed dozens of productions ranging from Oliver to Titanic and Sister Act.

Helen Bryant, marketing and publicity committee member, said: “We have had great fun rehearsing this production and everyone has enjoyed themselves.

"Rehearsals started in the autumn and we have people from all over the county involved in the show.”

Tickets are on sale at Theatre Severn’s box office on 01743 281281 and www.theatresevern.co.uk