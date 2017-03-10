‘Let’s make it like an 80s school disco’, said the performers – and the Theatre Severn certainly had a party atmosphere when it came to the 80s Invasion.

Pop stars China Crisis, Toyah, Paul Young and Martika took to the stage in Shrewsbury on Tuesday, performing their nostalgic hits.

Most of the shows I go to are chosen by my mum, and this was no exception.

The show was opened by China Crisis, who did a great job of getting the mid-week crowd up and dancing. We both found Toyah a real revelation, she looked absolutely stunning and had energy by the barrel on stage.

She also interspersed her hits, including It’s A Mystery, Thunder In The Mountains and I Wanna Be Free, with tales of her time during the 80s. But it was her cover of Echo Beach, originally by Martha and the Muffins, that really got the crowd going.

And she seemed genuinely smitten with Shrewsbury, which she described as a ‘beautiful town’.My mum is actually a big Paul Young fan and was a bit annoyed when I revealed I only recognised him from the Live Aid video.

She, however, has been listening to the star since she was back-combing her hair and putting on too much pink blusher as a fresh-faced 16 year old in her bedroom in Shifnal. And she still knew every word to his set list, which included Wherever I Lay My Hat, Love Of The Common People and Come Back And Stay.

His voice has changed and is much deeper than back in his heyday, but it is still very strong and he was a huge hit with the audience, particularly a woman sat next to us who spent most of the show professing her love for the singer.

We both agreed it was a somewhat of a shame he had not been chosen as the headliner. That accolade went to Martika, who came on as a ball of energy.