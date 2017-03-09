Game of Thrones pantomime created by Telford performers

It is a television show known for its themes of treachery, murder and adult content.

But a group of amateur performers from Telford are looking at the lighter side of Game of Thrones, writing their own pantomime based on the hit series.

Lionheart Productions’ Game of Thrones: A Panto of Ice and Fire is a new musical parody inspired by the characters and stories created by George RR Martin for his five A Song of Ice and Fire novels, and the hit HBO adaptation Game of Thrones which premieres its seventh season later this year. The panto sends up the show, using familiar tunes and the conventions of a traditional pantomime and will raise money for Comic Relief.

The show has been written by 26-year-old Rich Kee from Telford and will be produced by Kee and Liam McGrath, 18, for Lionheart Productions.

The pair met while performing as part of Telford and District Light Operatic Players. The show has a cast of 22 actors, singers and dancers of all ages, all amateurs from the West Midlands.

Rich said: “In the interim between seasons of a programme we’re all so obsessed with, a silly little idea has turned into a full-fledged charity production.”

Opening night for the show is tonight at 7.30pm in the theatre at Telford Priory School in Wrockwardine Wood. But the show will run until Saturday with performances at the same time each night, doors open at 7pm.

Red Nose Day itself will be on March 24.