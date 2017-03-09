Crufts 2017: Which category should you enter? - quiz
It’s the star event of the doggy calendar, but are you a toy or a hound?
The Miss Universe of the dog world begins today as seven illustrious groups of breeds battle it out to be crowned best in show.
Want to get involved? Take our quiz and find out what category you should enter (if you were a dog).Subscribe to our Newsletter
Comments for: "Crufts 2017: Which category should you enter? - quiz"
Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.