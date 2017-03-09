Crufts 2017: What it's like to compete

Every year pampered pooches are preened and primed ready for their turn in the spotlight at the world’s largest dog show.

Tens of thousands of wannabe canine champions from across the globe battle it out for the Crufts crown.

For shih tzu breeder Suzanne Conway, it is the highlight of her year and the chance for her dogs to compete with the cream of the crop.

“It’s hard work but it’s so worth it. I love showing my dogs and, more importantly, my dogs love showing.

“If a dog isn’t happy in the ring, they will let you know and it will be easy for everyone to see.

“My dogs have always loved going to Crufts, they get excited and know exactly where they are going,” explains Suzanne, who first started competing at the show in 2012.

Suzanne, who says she has owned dogs all her life, has eight shih tzus, whose pet names are Rosie, Roxie, Dora, Bella, Enzo, Vladamir, Horace and Stara, and two rare breed Skye terriers named Dougie and Isla.

It will be Stara and Horace, both aged nine months, who will be setting off to The Nec in Birmingham when the show gets under way on Thursday.

Suzanne, who lives in Upper Gornal with her husband Nick, has high hopes for the young pair and would love to follow her success in 2015.

All four shih tzus she had bred, who were all aged 14 months at the time, qualified for a spot at the event and she ended up winning the shih tzu breeders competition.

This year, Stara, who was imported from Russia and has the kennel name Chesvet Line K Queen Star for Suzitzu, and Horace, known as Suzitzu Lord Horatio, will battle it out against more than 200 others of the same breed.

To compete at Crufts, a dog must first qualify at Kennel Club-recognised show where Suzanne says competition can be ‘very fierce’.

Once they have their spot secured, owners make sure their pets are in the best possible condition in time for the contest.

“It takes a lot of time, effort and preparation to show at Crufts. You want to make sure your dogs are looking their very best.

“This means making sure their coats are pristine and that they get plenty of exercise in the run up to the show.

“You also want make sure you are looking your best too so I have my outfit picked out well in advance,” says 49-year-old Suzanne.

But the real hard work starts the night before the competition when she expects to spend between five and six hours making sure each dog is picture perfect.

“We bath the dogs, there are hours of grooming to make sure their coats are shiny and clean and we trim their feet and their nails.

“We try to leave it as late as possible to bath them because we don’t want them to get dirty.

“We once had a dog escape into the garden the night before Crufts and roll in fox poo so we also need to allow time in case we need to re-bath a dog very quickly!

“It does usually end up being a late night, we might be working until midnight or 1am and then we have to be up very earlier, maybe 4.30am, to ensure we get to Crufts in plenty of time,” explains Suzanne, who works as a health and safety consultant.

The massive adrenalin rush kicks in once they arrive at the arena on judging day.

Each owner is given a ‘benching area’ where they can rest, have all of their grooming equipment close to hand and get their beloved pooch ready until its time for their turn in the ring. “Once we get there, everybody is focused on their own dogs and the excitement builds as well as the nerves.

“They start judging with the youngest dogs first and keep going until they oldest.

“We always hope for the best, but even if you don’t place, it’s still a great experience being at Crufts.

“It’s a full-on day and after judging there is a chance to have a look around the other exhibits and trade stands as well as watching the agility dogs and other competitions. “There is so much going on, it’s a great day out for all of the family,” she adds.

Speaking of her prize at the last-ever breeders’ competition at Crufts in 2015, Suzanne, who has been breeding dogs for six years and competes at different shows throughout the year, says: “It was a great feeling and to be in the main arena was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“We didn’t exhibit last year so we are raring to go this year and expect the atmosphere to be electric.”

While she is keeping her fingers crossed for more success next week, she is more than happy just having another chance to take part in the prestigious show, which has been running since 1891.

“Whatever happens, it will be a great day out. To get to Crufts is a massive achievement, it’s a really honour to be there. There is nothing quite like Crufts.”

By Heather Large