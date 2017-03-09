Brakes on Market Drayton skate park due to contract issue

Work has hit the brakes on a new £155,000 skate park.

No work has taken place at the skate park in Newtown, Market Drayton, for a few weeks due to ‘contractual problems’ and poor weather conditions.

Market Drayton Town Council was awarded £75,000 from Sports England to help breathe new life into its 15-year-old skate park. The town council also pledged £80,000 towards the scheme.

Councillor Roger Hughes, Shropshire councillor for Market Drayton West, said: “We are currently dealing with some contractual problems at the site. The weather has been bad as well. It will be a few weeks before work starts again.”

Councillors will meet with contractors this week. It is hoped work will be finished by May.

The current Market Drayton skate park, which is close to the swimming pool, will be replaced with a larger site as part of the development.

Charles Johnston, Sport England property director, said of the proposal: “

Market Drayton has limited leisure facilities, the existing skate park is 15-years-old and despite maintenance is no longer able to provide new challenges for skateboard and BMX users – this money will change that.

“Work on the skate park is hoped to be complete in the coming months.”