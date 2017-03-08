Lilleshall Monumental in return

Organisers are gearing up for the return of a popular run. Lilleshall Monumental 10k will be back on April 2.

It will be the eighth time that the race has been held in the village, and it regularly attracts hundreds of keen runners. There is also a 2k fun run.

Since the race began £12,000 raised has been donated to local groups, with a focus on exercise or outdoor activities. This year will also see the tots and toddlers fun run return for the second time. Helen Holdroyd, from the organising committee, said: “ Last year was the first tots and toddler event the Monumental committee had put on and they were delighted with how well it was received.

“We aim to build on this success, including the event once again along with face painting and activities for little ones whilst the 10k is in action.”

Last year, the event and a cake stall raised £2,500 to help Lilleshall Pre-School on Limekiln Lane repair its outdoor play area.

Helen added: “Its a great day out for the community. The 10k race can be booked online and places are filling up fast.”

Last year was a sell out, with no entries on the day and organisers are now encouraging people to book early at stuweb.co.uk.

There will also be a BBQ and cake stall on the day.