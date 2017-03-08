Irish singer Tommy Fleming to play Telford

A popular Irish singer will be coming to Shropshire later this month.

Tommy Fleming has more than three million album sales worldwide and has enjoyed success through YouTube.

He will be bringing his latest tour to Telford’s Oakengates Theatre on March 30, singing traditional songs including Danny Boy, Isle of Inisfree and Hard Times.

Tickets cost £18 or £17 with concessions.

For more information visit theplacetelford.com.