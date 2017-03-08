'Covent Garden-style' festival for Bridgnorth

A ‘Covent Garden-style street festival is planned for a town this summer.

Bridgnorth Street Festival will take place in the High Street on July 16.

Lee Davies, spokesman for Bridgnorth Promotions, said: “We have had some great events in the town which are enjoyed by both locals and visitors.

“This is something a little different, it will have all the elements for a leisurely summer’s day.

“We are bringing together a choice of great street foods, mixed with relaxing musical entertainment and with the addition of street circus entertainers.

“The event will also include funfair rides and a traditional street market.”

Tom Barras, who set up Sunflower Music to promote younger musicians, said: “We are really pleased to be asked to bringing the music together for this new event.

“We are planning a ‘Street Stage’ and a ‘Busk Stop’. If you have ever had a stroll around Covent Garden you’ll know the sort of acts we have in mind. Sunflower Music is about giving younger musicians an opportunity to perform but this time it is open to all, although we still hope to have plenty of younger performers showcasing their talents on the day.”

Performers can register with Tom via Sunflower Music’s facebook or twitter accounts or email tom.barras@gmx.com.

Tom added: “Let us know what you can do and if possible send me a video link. Ideally, we are looking for acoustic and semi-acoustic musicians and perhaps a choir or two.”