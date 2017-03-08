British Pie Week: Company cooks up veggie pies

It is British Pie Week this week – and one butcher has been cooking up some special treats.

Peter Price, of The Bridgnorth Pie Company, has created some new vegetarian pies and will be taking part in a documentary in the coming weeks.

A butcher for more than 45 years, Peter decided to focus on pies two years ago, and his pork pie-making classes are now booked up months in advance, after only opening his shop a few months ago.

The 66-year-old said: “We’ve made the vegetarian pies for British Pie Week. We’ve been making cheese and onion and cheese and roasted vegetable pie. People have been asking us for vegetarian things for a while now.

“Our pie-making classes are booked up for three months in advance, so many people want to do it and it takes time.

“People have been travelling hundreds of miles to Bridgnorth to be taught how to make them, as we do a lot of special pies, not just the standard pork pies.

“It’s unbelievable, the response from people.”

Peter has won a number of awards for sausages and pies in the past, and now a TV documentary team will be visiting Peter’s company in Bridgnorth to interview him and watch him making pies.

He makes pies with Bridgnorth baker Gary Hadley, and all the meat used in the products is locally sourced for traceability.

Peter added: “We’re trying to sort it out at the moment.

“A team will be making the documentary to sell it on to television companies.”

For more information visit bridgnorthpies.co.uk