Welsh DJ releases single

A young DJ who is bringing the Ibiza sound to the region has released a single in a bid to top the dance charts.

Rob Griffiths, 18, from Montgomery near Welshpool – known in musical circles as Innerkey – has launched his own House and Techno event Forte808, which is gathering followers across the country.

Rob said: “Just before Ibiza last summer, I played my first festival and the moment I landed on the plane from Ibiza, I knew this is what I wanted to do. Since then I have been working very hard in the studio on my own music hoping for it to get heard.

“Luckily, I have just had my debut single, We Like Acid (music) signed and released on Whartone Records.

“Last week I took my event to Cardiff for its first big city debut. This year is only the beginning of my journey into this scene. I aim to take things much further and bring all my friends who have helped and supported me along for the ride. Things have escalated quickly and I’ve been fortunate enough to have internationally-renowned DJ’s play alongside me.”