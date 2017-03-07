New American owner takes over at Shrewsbury bar and restaurant

Shrewsbury’s largest combined restaurant/nightclub venue has gained a new lease of life with the arrival of new owner.

New Jersey-born Jay McLaughlin and his partner Sarah have taken over the Waterfront Restaurant and Bar and are planning to open an American-style steakhouse.

It’s a totally new venture for the businessman – although his family already have considerable experience in running bars and restaurants in the USA, his own commercial background has mainly involved the running of a large New York-based haulage company.

Plans for the venue include a new kitchen and although there are many other improvements planned, the aim is to maintain the Waterfront’s vibrant and varied choice of music via DJs and open mic nights, while offering exciting new live events and bands for key evenings throughout the year.

On completion of the Waterfront phase, Jay will then move on to the neighbouring Bonds nightclub with a major redesign and investment later in the year, whgich he says will appeal to a large audience in the town who currently don’t enjoy a relaxing lounge environment with diverse musical events - to include jazz, blues and private functions.

“I looked at a lot of businesses in the area, but it was love at first sight for me for Shrewsbury, with the town’s unique history and individual style,” said Jay.

“As soon as I saw the Waterfront last year, I immediately realised that it had a huge amount of potential – with its considerable size and favourable position next to the River Severn.”