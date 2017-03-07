Ghostly goings-on at Shropshire airfield

Ghostly goings-on at a historic Shropshire airfield were captured by a team of paranormal investigators.

The Paranormal Friends returned to Sleap Airfield, near Wem, on Saturday after a successful first visit last year where contact was supposedly made with the after-life.

The airfield, which starred in the recent ITV series Home Fires, has a long history of military service and paranormal activity.

Christopher Morris, co-founder of Paranormal Friends, said it was a brilliant evening. He said: “The former RAF Sleap Airfield lived up to our expectations and produced ample activity to have made it a fascinating night once again.

“It was truly incredible. There were some similarities with what we experienced on our first investigation last September but plenty more too.

“For me though the most startling was the encounter with what we believe was the spirit of the late sergeant Eric Young.

“It was our final vigil, in the main room of the Wartime Recovery Group Museum.

“We were getting some communication using K2 meters (used to communicate with spirits) when Adam whispered to me that he had had the name Eric whispered in his ear. Then one of our other guests suggested we ask if the spirit was named on the commemorative stone outside – relating to the two fatal crashes that took place here in WW2.

“Sure enough the K2 confirmed all this and more in no uncertain terms.

A “conversation” then took place with Sgt Young. It was draining and emotional.”

Mr Morris said the group will be returning to Sleap Airfield in October.