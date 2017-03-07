Albrighton pub named best of season

A new pub has been named the best of the season, despite only being open for just over six months.

The Platform Alehouse in Albrighton has been awarded the Telford & East Shropshire Camra branch Pub of the Season in Spring 2017.

The owners of the pub celebrated with a special presentation – and a pint or two, of course.

Opened in July 2016, inside the former stationmaster’s building at Albrighton station, the pub is the brainchild of two families, Emma and Paul Thompson and Alison and Craig Taylor.

With the support of Albrighton Civic Society, they secured the listed building for use as a micropub.

The two couples have invested £30,000 bringing the Grade II-listed Albrighton building, part of the village’s rail station, back to life.

It had been unused for about seven years before it was converted into the pub.

And it has been a real family affair, with the couples’ children helping out behind the bar.

Alison Taylor said: “We were absolutely delighted to win, as it’s a micro-pub and the focus is on real ale.

We always try and work with local brewers so we are able to support local micro-brewers.

“We try and buy things within 30 miles of the business.

"We haven't been trading for a year yet, so to have that recognition for the family business really was great."