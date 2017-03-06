Royal Welsh Spring Festival: One month left for farmers and horse enthusiasts to enter

Farmers and horse enthusiasts have just one month left to enter the Royal Welsh Spring Festival.

The celebration of smallholding and rural life takes place at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells, on May 20 and 21.

Organisers say the two-day event features hundreds of hotly-contested competitions, an action-packed programme of entertainment, have-a-go educational activities, workshops and displays.

Kay Spencer, honorary Spring Festival director said: “Plans for this year’s Royal Welsh Spring Festival are in full swing and we are looking forward to another successful event. New exhibitors are welcome and with the large mix of classes available there is something for everyone to get involved with and enjoy.”

Publicist, Katie Williams said: “For many, a trip to the increasingly popular Spring Festival is coupled with a weekend of competitions as they bring along their most prized animal for the chance of going home with a sought-after Royal Welsh title and rosette.

“With nearly 400 classes, competitions and special awards for sheep, pigs, goats and cattle, many of which are for traditional, rare and native breeds, the Spring Festival livestock schedule is now on our website.

The closing date for entries is 3 April. Visit www.rwas.wales