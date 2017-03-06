Foreigner, Asia and John Parr to play Wolverhampton

Rock icons Foreigner will perform for fans in Wolverhampton, it has been revealed.

The band, founded in New York back in 1976, is best known for hits including I Want To Know What Love Is, Waiting For A Girl Like You, Cold As Ice and Jukebox Hero.

Listen to Jukebox Hero here:

They will be joined on the tour by English prog rockers Asia, formed back in 1981.

Asia is best known for hits Only Time Will Tell, Sole Survivor and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.

Listen to Soul Survivor here:

Eighties star John Parr - known for St Elmo's Fire and Naughty Naughty - will also perform on the night.

Listen to St Elmo's Fire here:

The trio of acts will play the Wolverhampton Civic Hall on November 26.

Tickets cost £51.16.

For more information click here