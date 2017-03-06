Bros cancel most UK shows - including Birmingham date

Eighties pop group Bros has cancelled their Birmingham show, it has been revealed.

Brothers Matt and Luke Goss – who enjoyed a major hit with the track When Will I Be Famous? – were due to play the Barclaycard Arena on Friday, August 25.

But the show has now been called off due to 'logistical circumstances beyond their control'.

A statement on the Barclaycard Arena site reads:

"Due to logistical circumstances beyond their control, it is with sincere regret that BROS have had to cancel some of the dates for their forthcoming UK tour, including their Birmingham show on August 25.

"BROS apologise to their fans for any disappointment and are extremely grateful for your support and understanding.

"All ticket holders for the cancelled shows will receive an automatic refund."

Bros have scrapped more than half the dates on their comeback tour, sparking speculation it was because of poor ticket sales.

They have cancelled other shows set to take place in Newcastle, Glasgow and Nottingham.

The band will still play two shows at London’s O2 Arena – one of which sold out in a record seven seconds – and another in Manchester on August 22.