Annual armed forces photography competition launched

They show off the work of the Royal Air Force better than any instruction manual.

Photographs have always played a big part in the RAF – and now they are subject of a national competition.

The base at Cosford has a big part to play as it is home to the Defence School of Photography, which runs courses for servicemen and women on the importance of images for both intelligence gathering and for spreading the word about its work.

Applications are now being taken for an annual forces photography competition, which is in its 27th year.

Last year, submissions from Shropshire were featured in the Public Choice category, with two submissions from RAF Shawbury among the runners-up.

Ian Forshaw from RAF Shawbury was among the top three for two of his images, one of RAF firefighters in training and another capturing the joy of Sgt Mike Fellows on graduation.

The winner was an image of the Red Arrows, taken by senior aircraftman Adam Fletcher at RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire.

The RAF Photographic Competition exhibition is going on display at London later this month, where it will remain until November.