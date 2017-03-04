The Pigeon Detectives to play Birmingham

The Pigeon Detectives will headline Birmingham’s O2 on Wednesday – previewing songs from their new album, Broken Glances.

Frontman Matt Bowman says: “On this album we felt we owed it to our fans to deliver something real that documents the journey we’ve all been on together.

"If you listen hard enough and take some time over the record, you’ll realise it’s an ode to everyone that’s ever bought an album or turned up to a show.”

Fans can look forward to a selection of hits too, from earlier records including their breakthrough albums Wait For Me and Emergency, which both made top five.

Bowman adds: “This is an album from us to you. It’s a record fans will be able to invest time in and enjoy.”