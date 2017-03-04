Shropshire's first TGI Fridays to open at Telford's Southwater

Shropshire's first TGI Fridays will open on a new development in Shropshire from mid-April, creating 85 new jobs.

The popular American-style chain will open its first ever Shropshire restaurant at Telford Shopping Centre on Southwater's new Southern Quarter next month, with recruitment days set to be held on March 14 and 15.

David Carroll, property director for TGI Fridays UK, said: “We’re thrilled to announce that we will be opening a brand new TGI Fridays in the town of Telford in April and look forward to introducing locals to a Fridays with a twist.

“In a few weeks, we are looking to recruit a brand new team to join the Fridays family, so those looking to start or continue their career in the hospitality industry should get in touch – we’d love to meet you.”

Bosses said the new restaurant would offer a completely different look to previous restaurants, with more a spacious bar area and a modern interior.

Kitchen and bar staff, as well as front of house team members will be recruited in the coming weeks, and those interested should register their interest at family.tgifridays.co.uk or email their CV to NSO@tgifridays.co.uk