Telford Exotic Zoo welcomes new arrival that needs a name

Tu-whit tu-whoo knows the best name for this owl?

This burrowing owl is the first resident at the Telford Exotic Zoo’s new home.

And Scott Adams, owner and founder of the zoo, is looking for residents to come up with his name.

The zoo wants people to head over to its Facebook page, where they can submit their ideas.

The zoo is currently moving from its previous home in Donnington to a new home at the Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, where work has been ongoing since the end of last year.

Scott hopes that they will be open in time for the summer holiday, but is planning on running sessions in the Easter holidays for people who want a sneak peek.

To take part, search for Telford Exotic Zoo on Facebook.