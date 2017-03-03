Rod Stewart apologises for desert 'beheading' video

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart has offered his “deepest apologies” but said his actions were “misinterpreted” after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

A video of the singer, 72, was posted on wife Penny Lancaster’s Instagram account – then later deleted – showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

The star said in a statement: “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

“Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

Sir Rod is seen in the video leading a line of friends, with Penny at the back, along the sand dunes.

Penny, 45, a model, rolls down the dunes, and then stretches out on the sand.

Behind her, the Maggie May singer stands behind and appears to put his hand across the neck of a friend, who is sitting in front of him.

The singer is about to perform in Las Vegas as part of his tour, having recently performed in Abu Dhabi.