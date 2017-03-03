facebook icon twitter icon
JobsDatingBuy photosLocal BusinessesStar ShopClassifiedsBook An AdDigital Editions

Rod Stewart apologises for desert 'beheading' video

Rocker Sir Rod Stewart has offered his “deepest apologies” but said his actions were “misinterpreted” after he was filmed appearing to re-enact an Isis-style beheading in the desert.

Rod Stewart5
Rod Stewart

The star is set to play Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Greenhous Meadow on June 7.

A video of the singer, 72, was posted on wife Penny Lancaster’s Instagram account – then later deleted – showing the couple with friends while on his world tour.

 

Sir Rod Stewart
Sir Rod Stewart (Simon Cooper/PA)
 

The star said in a statement: “From re-enacting the Beatles’ Abbey Road crossing to spontaneously playing out Game Of Thrones, we were simply larking about pre-show.

“Understandably, this has been misinterpreted and I send my deepest apologies to those who have been offended.”

 

 

Sir Rod is seen in the video leading a line of friends, with Penny at the back, along the sand dunes.

 

Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster
Sir Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster (Jeff Spicer/PA)
 

Penny, 45, a model, rolls down the dunes, and then stretches out on the sand.

 

 

Behind her, the Maggie May singer stands behind and appears to put his hand across the neck of a friend, who is sitting in front of him.

The singer is about to perform in Las Vegas as part of his tour, having recently performed in Abu Dhabi.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Comments for: "Rod Stewart apologises for desert 'beheading' video"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.