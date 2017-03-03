Olly Murs at Birmingham Genting Arena - make a night of it

Olly’s at the Genting on Thursday, March 23 and our hearts are skipping a beat at the very thought of it. The Ticket’s here to help you enjoy your date with the Troublemaker giving you the lowdown on all the best places to be. . .

EAT UP

Simple supper or fancy food, whatever tickles your tastebuds there’s a dining destination to be found at Resorts World. But where would Olly go? We reckon he’d be up for a quick bite at TGI Friday’s, with its American inspired fodder, it’s grilling stuff. Think Chicken wings, Cajun shrimp, Jack Daniel’s sesame mushroom strips and pulled pork sundae washed down with a bottle of Bud.

IN THE DRINK

There’s no point waiting around feeling at a loose end before it’s show time, Olly’s a cheeky chappy and he’s sure to be first up for a bevvie or two.

Head to the The World Bar where there are more than 40 craft beers on offer from ales and stouts to lagers and even beer cocktails.

Fancy a Jewellery Porter with a complex taste of coffee, chocolate and toffee with a delightful array of subtle fruit notes?

Yes please, we’ll drink to that.

PILLOW TALK

Luxury layover

Splash out and make a night of it and stay at the recently opened Genting Hotel right on site. Prices start from £97 to £297 so it’s up to you if you go a little crazy on a room or completely wild in a snazzy suite. With bars, restaurant and a spa you could even make a weekend of it. If it’s a night with the girls, enjoy some treatments and make yourself beautiful before you see Olly in action and then dream about him later as you slumber in style.

Cheap sleeps

If you’re strapped for cash then save your pennies by catching your zzzs at the Premier Inn which is a 25-minute walk away from the Genting. From only £35 a night it won’t stretch your budget leaving you some spare cash for drinks and if you’re a really big fan, any Olly merch from the gig. If he spots you in an I ‘heart’ Olly T-shirt he may well ask: “Dance With Me Tonight!”

TRAVEL LIGHT

Where to park

Driving to the gig? Then there’s loads of space to park right by the arena. Even better, if you pre-pay, you can avoid the queues at the payment kiosk and get to your seat a little bit quicker. No chance of you missing the support act either.

On track

If you fancy a few drinks or don’t want to be stuck in traffic jams before or after the gig, then there’s no need to drive. Trains run direct to Birmingham NEC from across the region making it easy peasy to get there on time.