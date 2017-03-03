OJ Oscar winner, Hell or High Water and sushi - reasons to stay in

This week we celebrated the 85th Academy Award Ceremony that was OSCARS 2017 – filled with surprise wins, painful losses and THAT card mix up.

Sadly most of us watched this event from our sofas lit only by our television screens, and not bathed in paparazzi light traversing the red carpet.

They don’t know what they’re missing anyway, we can throw a better OSCARS night than any of their committee can without even leaving the comfort of our own homes.

Settle in at home, snuggle into the sofa and enjoy an award-winning night fit for any star.

Go Western: Hell or High Water

While Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge and, La La Land walked away with the lion’s share of Oscars, there’s another Academy Award-nominated film you can already enjoy from your own sofa. Hell or High Water was nominated for this year’s Best Picture. It’s a red-hot Western filled with danger, thrills and a heaps of cash. Plus Jeff Bridges is ace as the leading man. From www.amazon.co.uk

OJ: Made in America

Follow two of America’s biggest obsessions – race and celebrity – in the moving documentary OJ: Made In America. It’s the first TV show to win an Oscar and follows the life of OJ, from the his start in football to his notorious fall from grace. Prepare to have your mind blown. OJ: Made In America can be streamed on the BBC iPlayer

Winning read: Hidden Figures

Before the film came the book. Hidden Figures, nominated for three Oscars, was based on the novel by Margot Lee Shetterley. It follows the untold story of three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history. But is the book better than the film? We’ll let you decide . . .

Drink up: Better than Champers

The Oscars weren’t as dry as they seemed; there’s a a fully-stocked bar there – but with a hefty price tag. Who needs to break the bank for great booze? Enjoy that sophisticated feeling with a glass of something sparkling. We like this Progrigio Premium Italian Sparkling Wine. Available from Asda, it’s made in Italy from the finest quality grapes – utilising floral overtones balances with citrus fruits and peach. It’s dry, it’s smooth, it’s light on the palette and it’s just £5 a bottle. Worth a pop!

Rock and roll: Iso Sushi

This year’s Oscar ceremony saw stars dining on stuffed olives, lobster and intricately-prepared sushi by celeb chef Wolfgang Puck – who created a made-to-order menu. Here in Wolverhampton we have our very own sushi chef in Chapel Ash. At Iso Sushi, you can choose from fish, meat and veggie sushi to scoff from your sofa. Eat that Wolfgang Puck! Iso Sushi is available from www.justeat.co.uk

By Becci Stanley