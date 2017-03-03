Market Drayton's Dorothy Clive Garden welcomes new curator

It’s full bloom ahead as a new curator starts her role managing a hillside – just in time for spring.

Kathryn Robey has joined The Willoughbridge Garden Trust at Dorothy Clive Garden, near Market Drayton.

Kathryn, who has joined from Melbourne Hall in Derbyshire, the home of Lord and Lady Ralph Kerr, said: “I am delighted to have started my new role as curator, and just before the main open season begins.

“I have a tremendous enthusiasm for plants and trees, and with such a huge variety here at Dorothy Clive Garden, I will look forward to continuing the horticultural development of the garden alongside the charitable objectives set out by the Willoughbridge Garden Trust.”

Katherine brings a wealth of horticultural experience with her as well as a degree in economics from Liverpool University and subsequent business acumen.

She will be responsible for the overall management and direction of the site, reporting into a board of trustees led by chairman Sir Brian Fender. Dorothy Clive Garden was originally a disused gravel quarry, but was later transformed by Colonel Harry Clive into a woodland garden for his wife Dorothy, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

The garden subsequently became the focus of Colonel Clive’s life. In 1958 it was set up as a charitable garden trust.

It is currently open at weekends only until April 1 when it will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5.30pm daily.

For further information, call 01630 647237, email info@dorothyclivegarden.co.uk or visit www.dorothyclivegarden.co.uk