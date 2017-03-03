Mark Watson bringing new show to Much Wenlock

A comedian who regularly appears on TV will perform in Much Wenlock later this year – as the town’s initials are the same as his own.

Mark Watson has appeared on Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You?, Have I Got News For You and has performed stand up on BBC 1’s Live At The Apollo.

After more than 100 dates on the road last year with his show I’m Not Here, and a similar effort with his previous tour, Mark Watson decided to focus on places beginning with his initials MW, which is also the name of this year’s tour.

Mark will visit Winchester and Manchester, but also more remote areas and trains, from Marylebone to Wycombe, or a helicopter museum in Middle Wallop.

As well as his TV work, Mark was nominated for Best Newcomer at the 2005 Perrier Awards, before being awarded the 2006 if.comedy Panel Prize for performing one of his now legendary marathon stand-up shows. He took home the Time Out Critics Choice Award in 2006 and has been nominated for a Barry Award from the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

On top of being a comedian, Mark has also written a number of novels including The Place That Didn’t Exist and Hotel Alpha.

He will be performing at The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock on September 17.