Danny Baker announces Telford and Birmingham shows

Comedy writer, journalist, radio DJ and screenwriter Danny Baker has announced that he will bring his live show to Birmingham Town Hall on March 15 as well as Telford's Oakengates Theatre on March 16.

Danny baker will go on to play Birmingham's New Alexandra theatre on April 20.

On the show, Danny Baker said that: "“The stage has always been my first love. Let me put that another way.

"I have never done anything like this before in my life. However, to travel from town to town addressing a fabulous gathering of like-minded chums each night seems to me exactly what Shakespeare would have done, had not the hefty rent at The Globe kept him in London.

"As a consequence, William Shakespeare toured about as frequently as Kate Bush. Well not me. I own very few theatres anymore and so I am now totally free to charge about here and there wowing the folks with my anecdotal back catalogue, games involving sausages and impressive six octave range.

"I will of course arrive in front of you going off like a Cacophonous Catherine Wheel of Chat, armed with hundreds of tall tales to tell many complete with proof from my family picture album to stop you thinking I am simply raving. I’ve been at this showman racket a full 40 years now my friends – there is truly much to discuss and plenty to be held to account for.

"A night at the theatre can either be deep dish or high kicking. What I promise to haul before you is very much in the latter category. Content wise I will make Springsteen and Dodd look like short changing slackers. I can’t wait. This is the sort of radio I’ve always wanted to do, ie, radio without radio. Just me and you.

"In fact, if you don’t show up I’m going to do it in your local theatre anyway. So you may as well come. Why should the ushers have all the fun? So, in short, roll up, pile in and hang onto your hats. I am back where I belong. On the stage! Shove over Tommy Steele – there’s a new sheriff in town! See you there."

Danny Baker is a broadcaster and writer who has worked throughout print, television and radio for over 30 years.

His recent bestselling autobiographies were adapted into the hit BBC series Cradle to Grave and he is currently working on the third instalment. He can be heard Saturdays mornings with his multi award winning BBC Radio 5 Live show which includes his usual mixture of music, sport, guests and comedy.