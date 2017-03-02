Work on Telford's Exotic Zoo nears completion for Easter

Work on a new public zoo is nearing completion as owners prepare for Easter holiday sessions.

Work on the Exotic Zoo’s new home at the Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee, Telford, began last year, although director Scott Adams said they’re still operating out of their old base in Donnington.

“We’ve been super busy and it’s been a stressful time,” he said. “We’ve got a new classroom on the new site for visiting schools, and we’re currently trying to make that as engaging and exciting as possible.

“It will be our reptile room, too, and there will be creepy crawlies in there, as well.

“Schools will visit and we’ll run workshops in there, teaching them topics within the national curriculum. They might be learning about the rainforest or classification of animals, and teachers will be able to use that as a springboard into the topic or at the end as a nice treat.”

He is planning to fully open in the summer.