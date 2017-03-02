Triple trouble for Shropshire farm as they welcome three new lambs

It is triple trouble at a Shropshire farm.

One of its ewes gave birth to three lambs – all a different colour.

Corve Barn Farm which is run as a holiday cottage and caravan park welcomed the new arrivals.

The new mother is the pet of 14-year-old Susie Brown, who lives at the farm in Brockton, near Much Wenlock. Susie’s mother, Margaret Davies, said they were shocked to see the three lambs were all different colours.

Margaret, 50, said: “We knew she was expecting triplets because she had a scan but we were surprised that they were all different colours.

“They’re fine, growing well and very nice.”

The latest arrivals are the newest addition to the collection of pets owned by Susie, a Newport Girls High School student.