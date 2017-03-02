Shrewsbury Short Film Festival: Walking Dead illustrator confirmed among guests

The first ever Shrewsbury Short Film Festival takes place on March 11.

The day will feature a number of talks including those from film director, Leslie Stewart, illustrator of ‘The Walking Dead’ comics, Charlie Adlard and film producer Aaron Child.

Budding film makers can submit their own films in a bid to have them shown on the day.

The event takes place at The Hive, Belmont from 1pm-10pm.

Entrance costs £10 all day/£8 for concessions and individual sessions cost £3/£2. There is a discount for groups of 10 people or over.

To submit a film and buy tickets go to www.hiveonline.org.uk/shrewsshortfest