Shrewsbury military artefacts move to major exhibition

Artefacts from Shrewsbury’s Regimental Museum have been packed up and shipped off to a major exhibition about the Anglo-Sikh wars.

Christine Bernath, curator of the museum in Castle Street, has been selecting a number of items including swords, medals and a magnificent pair of Sikh war sleeves in preparation for the exhibition which is being held in Leicester.

The exhibition will show, for the first time ever, a hidden era of British and Sikh history. The project will showcase relics that have been 3D modelled and will use augmented reality technology to bring alive the story of the battles and treaties from the Anglo Sikh Wars that took place from 1845 – 1849.

The wars were fought between the Sikh Empire and the East India Company through a number of battles leading to the annexation of the Punjab in 1849. These battles took place in India and Pakistan where the British were led by generals who had fought in many military campaigns, like the Napoleonic Wars (1803-1815), whilst the Sikhs were led by remnants of the Sikh Armies created by Maharajah Ranjit Singh (1780-1839).

The exhibition tells the story of the battles through a number of artefacts which were captured by British regiments including swords, manuscripts, paintings and other objects from the battlefields. With the annexation of the Punjab in 1849, Maharaja Duleep Singh became a ward of the British and the famous Kohinoor diamond was given to the British by the Sikhs as part of the Treaty of Lahore.

Christine said: “We are very excited to be involved in this fantastic project.”