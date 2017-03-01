Model show returning to RAF Cosford museum

A popular model show which attracts thousands of people each year is set to return.

The Shropshire Scale Model Show will be returning to the Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford on April 2, organisers have announced.

Thousands of intricately detailed models will be on display across the whole site.

There will be models of aircraft, cars, bikes, trucks and science fiction items in the museum hangars.

Event organiser Gary Stevens, secretary of the Shropshire Scale Modellers, said: “We’ve made a few changes to the show’s layout this year. We have lots of the popular traders and exhibitors returning to the show again and we look forward to welcoming model fans to the event.”

The show will be open to the public from 10am until 4pm.