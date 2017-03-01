St David's Day: 15 things only Welsh people living in England will understand

As any Welsh person knows, it’s an important day. A day when you’ll be as a loud and proud about your home country as you like. Today is St David’s Day. Iechyd da.

If you’ve left Wales and live in England, you’ll relate to some of these…

1. How unfair it is that you don’t get a day off to celebrate St David’s Day like you did at school.

2. That seeing the first daffodils of the year pop up is quite exciting.

3. The strange look you get when you mention cawl.

4. Or bara brith.

5. The rage if someone says you “don’t have an accent” just because you don’t sound like Nessa from Gavin and Stacey or Dafydd from Little Britain.

6. That rugby is a religion and any mention of HQ makes you want to burst into a chorus of Bread of Heaven.

7. That you nail presentations at work because you spent a lot of time at Eisteddfod.

8. People think you either come from Cardiff, Swansea or the valleys.

9. You’ve said “no, I don’t know your Welsh friend” a lot.

10. Some Welsh beaches really are as good as any tropical island (only it’s colder).

11. Having to spell out your home address letter by letter.

12. That you don’t need to take a raincoat EVERY time you leave the house in Wales.

13. How a cwtch will always be better than a hug.

14. That the £6.70 Severn bridge toll is actually a bargain. You get to be in Wales.

15. Hiraeth.