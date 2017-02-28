V Festival: We’re just not crazy about Pink and Jay Z

It’s an event that sees thousands of music lovers flock to Staffordshire every year – but with Pink and Jay Z announced as this year’s headliners, we can’t help but question whether V Festival has lost its X factor.

They are among hundreds of acts that 90,000 fans are expected to see at Weston Park on August 19 and 20 as V looks forward to its 22nd year – but who exactly is this year’s festival aimed at? We’re confused.

With it being nearly a decade since he had a number one hit, Jay Z has been away from the limelight for too long, and will not attract a young audience. He hasn’t even released an album since 2013.

Not only that, but the rapper – best known these days for being Mr Beyonce – is 47 years old, which is a far cry from last year’s 22-year-old star turn Justin Bieber.

Pink, meanwhile, last had a number one way back in 2008 – and she is 37. She’s no spring chicken, let’s face it – and she’ll struggle to attract the audience that last year’s headliner Rihanna did.

Sean Paul’s a huge name in reggae, but he’s in his mid-forties, and rap icon Dizzee Rascal hasn’t achieved a number one hit since 2010.

And, while ska stars Madness always put on a great show, their fans probably won’t be interested in other acts performing over the weekend, such as The Vamps, George Ezra or Jess Glynne.

Stormzy’s a promising act, having won Best Grime Act at the MOBO Awards in both 2014 and 2015. But, again, it’s unlikely that his fans would be interested in seeing acoustic singer Jack Savoretti – or even X Factor winner James Arthur.

Busted and Craig David have had reasonably successful comebacks, but they’re hardly of the celebrity status that they once were. And the same could be said for Sean Paul.

Usually, the festival also caters for rock fans, with acts having performed previously including Stereophonics and Kasabian – who both played in 2015 – Kaiser Chiefs, who appeared last year, and The Killers in 2014.

But smaller names such as The Wombats and Scouting For Girls are the only real rock offerings this year. Stereophonics are instead headlining the Y Not Festival in Derbyshire this summer, while Kaiser Chiefs – who have just released a new album – are currently on a headline tour, which will take them up to August 19. Kasabian, meanwhile, are this year playing Reading and Leeds.

Huge acts such as Foo Fighters and Radiohead will be at Glastonbury, while Download Festival at Donington Park will be Aerosmith’s last ever England gig. Reading and Leeds, meanwhile, have secured rap icon Eminem and rock giants Muse.

So are V Festival organisers struggling to get top acts because they are being beaten to the punch by other events?

And just how long will the event continue to run while it’s treading water with mediocre acts such as those on this year’s line-up?

Does the future lie in festivals that are genre-specific – or are there simply too many in competition with one another?

V has gone from being a mainstream festival with huge names playing, to an event with a bizarre mish-mash of weak acts. We can only hope there are better names still to be announced. But there’s no going back on the headliners now.