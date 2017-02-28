Plans under way for Bishop's Castle carnival

Plans are well under way for a town’s 120th carnival.

But the organising committee for the event in Bishop’s Castle is now searching for a carnival queen and princess to take over the title from reigning queen Donna Hughes and princess Katie Barkley.

The queen will head the parade on July 2.

Girls 15 years and over can bid to be queen, while those under 14 can try for the title of princess.

Applications have to be returned to carnival secretary Amanda Houghton by May 5 via email or dropped off at 8 Station Street in Bishop’s Castle.

Successful applicants will be notified by May 12 to give them plenty of time to plan and organise their float.

The prize for both the carnival queen and carnival princess is £125 for each winner which is to help with the cost of the float.

Karen Bavastock, spokeswoman for the carnival, said: “We had some amazing floats last year and some very worthy queens who did the carnival proud with their floats so let’s see if we can match that brilliant day, or even better it, if that is possible. It was great to see the town pull together and have a fantastic day.”