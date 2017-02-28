Harry Potter pub crawl firm set to bring Disney event to Birmingham
Wasted Promotions, the company behind the wildly successful Harry Potter pub crawl, have announced that they will be hosting a Disney Pub Crawl on April 28.
Promising to be the most enchanting event to hit Birmingham this year, tickets go on sale Thursday, March 9 for £5.
Ticket prices includes a pub crawl wrist band, entry to five pubs and one night club, Disney visuals and decor, a professional pub crawl host and a £100 jackpot for best dressed.
The previous Harry Potter pub crawl took place over 3 nights, attracting 1600 patrons with a crawl that visited such popular Birmingham bars as Walkabout, O bar, Players, O'Neills and Pop World all decked out in true wizarding style.
For more information, click hereSubscribe to our Newsletter