Extra tickets for Rod Stewart in Shrewsbury on sale

More tickets have been released for Rod Stewart’s gig in Shrewsbury.

Due to high demand promoters have released a further 1,000 tickets in the £55 price bracket, for the concert, which will be staged at Shrewsbury Town Football Club’s Greenhous Meadow on June 7.

Tickets range in price from £53 to £105. Additional tickets, which carry a premium, are also available.

It was announced last week that the Do You Think I’m Sexy singer would be heading to Shrewsbury before headlining the Isle of Wight Festival in the summer.

Promoter Cuffe and Taylor said that reaction to the concert had been ‘fantastic’ and there had been a very high demand for tickets from the pre-sale on Wednesday and tickets going on general release on Friday.

About 20,000 fans are expected to pack in to the stadium to see the Maggie May singer perform.

Six years ago Elton John wowed the crowds when he appeared at the Meadow.

Tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk