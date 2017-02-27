Young scientists in Shropshire build their own rockets at Ironbridge Gorge Museum

Blast off! Young scientists in Shropshire have had the chance to make their own rockets.

Building pneumatic rockets was on the agenda as one of a number of half term activities for kids at a county museum.

Enginuity in Coalbrookdale, one of the 10 Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s museums, hosted the drop-in workshops where youngsters used craft materials like paper card and plastic to create model rockets of around 30cm in length.

These could then be fired from the museum’s air powered pneumatic launcher through suspended targets.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the birth of Wilbur Wright, who flew the world’s first successful aeroplane in 1903 with his brother Orville.

So a flight simulator was also available for visitors to try and gliders could also be built.

Among those having a go was 14-year-old James Payne, a pupil at Mary Webb School and Science College.

He was there with nine-year-old sister Sophia, a pupil at Pontesbury Primary.

They travelled from their home in Pontesbury with their parents to try out the sessions at Enginuity.

Mother Claire said: “It was really good, we weren’t sure what ages it was for, we went for Sophia really but James quite enjoyed it.

“They cover a lot of it at school, he hasn’t done it yet but he found it very useful. Sophia loved it, she has been before but this was the first time have been as a four. She’s been with school and other things.

“It is a really good museum, the kids don’t realise they are actually learning something while they’re looking at the exhibits.”