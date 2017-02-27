World Book Day 2017: Organisers speak ahead of anniversary events

Whether you grew up with the Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, the Famous Five or Harry Potter; there is nothing quite like delving into a good book.

And for many it blossoms into a love that lasts a lifetime. This is why World Book Day, which takes place on Thursday, has become the annual celebration of books and reading and the time to encourage children to discover the magic inside the pages.

The event was first marked in the UK in 1997 amid concerns over reading and writing standards in schools.

But it has snowballed every year since with hundreds of thousands of school children, up and down the country, getting involved with book-themed activities, fancy dress and reading sessions every year.

It’s celebrated around the globe – although at different times of the year – and is recognised as the perfect way to nurture a love of reading.

Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary of World Book Day and organisers believe it’s been a great success during the past two decades and encouraged new generations of bookworms.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, it’s founder Baroness Gail Rebuck, who is also chairman of Penguin Random House UK, said although the campaign was first set up in response to an increasing concern over poor reading and writing standards, it has since come into its own. “In 1997 the level of children’s engagement with reading was at a point of national crisis. The previous year a Government report had been released showing that 42 per cent of 11-year-olds failed to achieve level 4 in reading and writing on entry to secondary school.

“We wanted to do something to reposition reading and our message is the same today as it was then – that reading is fun, relevant, accessible, exciting, and has the power to transform lives.”

“I’ve seen first-hand how World Book Day has affected social change and long may it continue,” she explains.

To make it easier for youngsters to get their hands on a story to read and encourage the ownership of books by children, all school pupils in the UK and Ireland receive a £1 book token. They can then exchange this for an official World Book Day £1 book with title written especially for the festivities.

Since the campaign began, around 13 million £1 books have ended up in the hands of eager young readers.

This includes 789,738 given out just in 2016 with organisers hoping to break past the one million mark in 2017.

This year’s 10 offerings cater for all ages from pre-school through to young adults in a bid to give as many as possible the chance to join in the fun. The titles for the nation’s youngest book lovers feature beloved characters Peppa Pig and extraterrestrials from the Aliens Love Underpants series.

For readers at Key Stage 1, Julia Donaldson and Lydia Monks has contributed a new Princess Mirror-Belle title and Martin Handford has made one of his Where’s Wally? adventures available.

They can also pick up some tips from Horrid Henry or catch up with the Famous Five, whereas Key Stage 2 readers are able to enjoy something new from beloved British authors David Walliams or Dame Jacqueline Wilson. Young Adult titles will come from Michael Grant and David Almond.

World Book Day director Kirsten Grant added: “World Book Day is about creating readers for the future by igniting a love of books and reading in children and young people.

“It’s about encouraging them to visit their local bookshop and empowering them to make their own choices about the kinds of books they want to read. What better way to do this than offering them stories from the best writing and illustrating talent being published in the UK and Ireland today?

“We couldn’t be happier to have so many national treasures on board for our 20th anniversary – nobody can better capture children’s imaginations.”

For further information visit www.worldbookday.com