WIN: Tickets to One Love: The Bob Marley Musical at Birmingham REP

Bob Marley's words and music have brought joy and love to people around the world of all generations and across all cultures, and now that music is brought to life in a new musical that comes to Birmingham REP from March 10 to April 15.

Set across a dramatic period in the music legend's life, One Love: The Bob Marley Musical tells the story of a man propelled from rising reggae star to global icon.

But when his beloved homeland of Jamaica is on the brink of civil war, he is called upon to unite his people with his music and his message.

Watch the trailer here:

Written and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, One Love features Marley's greatest songs performed live on stage, including – No Woman No Cry, Exodus, Jamming and many more.

Watch an interview with Kwame Kwei-Armah here:

Teaming up with Birmingham REP, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of three pairs of tickets to One Love: The Bob Marley Musical at Birmingham REP Venue on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The two winners of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to One Love: The Bob Marley Musical at Birmingham REP Venue on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 5pm on Monday, March 13, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 5pm on Monday, March 13, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: