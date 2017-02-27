WIN: Tickets to Olly Murs in Birmingham

Pop sensation Olly Murs is bringing his glittering live show to Birmingham's Genting Arena from March 23 to 25.

This tour follows the announcement of his eagerly anticipated fifth album 24 HRS, the follow up to the million selling Never Been Better.

24 HRS features the hit record You Don't Know Love and joins his back catalogue of hits such as Troublemaker, Up and Heart Skips a Beat.

Listen to You Don't Know Love here:

Murs' last tour in 2015 sold out all 25 dates including two Birmingham dates.

Teaming up with the Genting Arena, Native Monster is offering readers the chance to win one of ten pairs of tickets to Olly Murs at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

See below for details.

Competition details:

The ten winners of this competition will be entitled to a pair of tickets to Olly Murs at Birmingham's Genting Arena on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

To be in with a chance of winning, simply enter your details into the form below by 11pm on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

Terms and conditions:

Competition closes at 11pm on Sunday, March 12, 2017, and entries made after this time will not count. The winners will be notified by email.

Employees (or their immediate relatives) of the MNA group of companies may NOT enter. The editor's decision is final.

The draw is open to all UK residents over the age of 16 except employees and their relatives.

No cash alternative is offered. Tickets are seated. There is a limit of one entry per person.

The tickets provided to the Winner are provided in accordance with the terms of the competition and are not for resale. The promoter reserves the right to refuse entry to the event where the promoter believes these terms and conditions, together with the promoter’s standard ticketing terms and conditions have not been complied with.

Enter here: