V Festival line-up 2017: Jay Z and Pink to headline

Jay Z and Pink have been announced as the 2017 V Festival headliners.

The festival will be held at Weston Park on the weekend of August 19 and 20.

Further artists announced today include pop idol Ellie Goulding, grime and hip-hop's Stormzy, singer/songwriter Craig David, RnB star Jason Derulo, drum and bass band Rudimental and reggae star Sean Paul.

Joining them at the Weston Park festival - taking place on August 19 and 20 - will be ska icons Madness, English DJ Pete Tong, singer/songwriter Jess Glynne, electro group Clean Bandit, and rap idol Dizzee Rascal.

Other acts set to perform include electro duo Gorgon City, singer/songwriter George Ezra, X Factor winner James Arthur, singer Anne-Marie, DJ Jonas Blue, dance DJs Sigma Live, pop rockers The Vamps, Scouse rock band The Wombats, former Britain's Got Talent contestant Calum Scott, singer/songwriter JP Cooper, acoustic singer Jack Savoretti, pop rockers Scouting For Girls, boy band Busted, rap duo Krept & Konan, house DJ Hannah Wants and singer/songwriter Raye.

More acts will be announced in the future.

General sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.

For more information click here