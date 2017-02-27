Circus Funtasia to return to Telford

Roll up, roll up, the circus is back in town.

After the success of last year’s show, Circus Funtasia has returned to Telford.

But expect to see plenty of new faces entertaining the crowds, as well as some old favourites.

Tracy Jones, founder and ring mistress, said: “Our talented acrobats Duo Stefaneli are back, with two dramatic gravity-defying performances.

“And we welcome Duo Peris, all the way from Spain, who will be wowing audiences with their incredible roller-skating act and aerial feats.”

Duo Peris, a brother and sister from four generations of circus family, have been roller-skating from a very young age.

Tightrope-walker Elodie is joining Circus Funtasia for her first ever performance in the UK, dancing across the wire while hula-hooping at the same time.

The show also features the UK’s youngest performing juggler, 13-year-old Nia Nikolova Jones.

But you may need nerves of steel to watch the big finale, featuring four motorcycle riders inside the terrifying ‘Globe of Death’.

The show runs from March 3 to 5. Visit circusfuntasia.co.uk or call 07706 168507 for more details and to book.