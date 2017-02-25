Bar plan for former Shrewsbury Argos store changed over noise worries

Plans to turn a former shop in the centre of Shrewsbury into a top-end bar and restaurant have been modified following concerns over noise pollution.

Wisetrace Holdings, a firm which has completed similar projects in Chester, Mold and St Asaph, had wanted to turn the old Argos store on Claremont Street, which had stood empty for two years, into a two-storey bar and restaurant with an open-air terraced balcony.

Plans were submitted to Shropshire Council in December and developers said the scheme would create 60 jobs – 10 full time and 50 part time.

But a noise impact assessment carried out by Peak Acoustics found that the proposed business would create noise pollution for nearby residents, many of whom have objected to the scheme. They recommended to the applicant that measures be taken to deal with the issue while planning consent is sought. Revised plans have now been submitted to Shropshire Council containing the recommendations which include double-glazed roof lights and enclosing the terraced balcony with glass.

More on this story: Restaurant plan for former Argos store is given a mixed review

Mixed response over plans to convert former Shrewsbury Argos store into bar and restaurant

'Noise protection needed' if former Shrewsbury Argos store becomes a bar or restaurant

Former Shrewsbury Argos store could become bar or restaurant

In their report to the applicant, Peak Acoustics said: “A scheme ofhigh performance acoustic glazing has been specified in order to ensure noise breakout is below the measured background noise level.

“Enhancements to the outer wall have been specified in the form of a secondary timber stud wall and resultant noise levels in the adjoining dwellings have been calculated. The enhancements are only essential at first-floor level, however following instruction from the client it is has been agreed to install the enhancements on both floors as an additional protection measure. This will mitigate noise transmission to the ground floor commercial unit and through to the residential dwellings above.”

The modified plans have been cautiously welcomed by Shrewsbury Civic Society although major concerns were raised over the design, signage, use of LED lighting and the original plan for an open-air terrace.