YouTube sensation from Shrewsbury Dan Owen in headline UK tour

He’s a YouTube sensation who is fast becoming one of Britain’s biggest blues stars. Singer/songwriter Dan Owen has a voice evocative of a Mississippi bluesman, rather than a kid from Shropshire.

And the Shrewsbury-born lad is also becoming the go-to special guest for touring bands, including Kaleo and Birdy, who have taken him on the road with them.

Having spent the past two years on the road, he’s heading across the UK for a solo, headline tour in April. He’ll visit Birmingham’s Ort Café on April 19.

Owen has released a video to coincide with the tour announcement. It is for his new single, Moonlight, which is out now through LAB Records.

See Dan perform blues classic Little Red Rooster here:

The video is a black and white montage of his recent touring success, capturing moments from his sold out headline London shows at St. Pancras Old Church and The Waiting Room, while also including footage of his recent UK and European tours with Birdy and Kaleo.

On his forthcoming headline tour Dan will play nine European dates, kicking off on March 1 in Ghent, Belgium, and finishing in Paris, France, on March 11, with many of the shows already sold out.

Following that Dan will play 15-dates in the UK, starting in Manchester on April 3 and finishing with his biggest London headline show to date at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on April 26.

Dan has also completed a recent nine-date headline tour and last year he played two consecutive sold-out hometown headline shows at The Wightman Theatre, Shrewsbury.

Dan’s recently released Open Hands and Enemies EP, entered the Top 40 iTunes Album Chart and No1 in the Singer/Songwriter Chart upon release. It spawned the critically-acclaimed single Moonlight, and the viral hit Made To Love You. The latter clocked up around three million plays on Spotify and topped the platform’s Viral Chart in France, reached No2 in Belgium and charted in a further four countries.

With many more exciting announcements to follow through 2017, Dan is set to cement himself as one of the UK’s most promising new voices and brightest future stars with his deep, soulful, blues-infected tones.

Owen has been in the ascendancy for four years, after fans tuned into a YouTube video.

Mick Fleetwood, from Fleetwood Mac, was among those who became fans.

At the time, Dan said: “Mick sort of found me via YouTube then came to a record industry showcase in London.

“We went for dinner and just had a chat. I mean, his stuff, Fleetwood Mac, is pretty amazing really.

“He’s been there and done it, so it’s amazing to have someone like that on board. I’ve always liked Fleetwood Mac. He’s been really, really good with me.”

Mick said: “Dan’s music is from the heart. It is genuine blues and Dan is at the forefront of the new wave in British singer-songwriter talent.”