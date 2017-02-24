Woolacombe Bay, Devon - travel review

Sarah Moran took her family to Woolacombe Bay for a seaside break...

Childhood holidays hold a special place in the heart – ice creams are plentiful, there’s lots of laughter and of course the sun is always shining.

So there’s something of an inherent danger in returning to a holiday haunt many years later, as it could so easily fall short of those fond, and probably rose-tinted, memories.

So it was with some trepidation that I headed back to Woolacombe on the north Devon coast for the first time in at least two decades. I can clearly remember the road coming down into the seaside town, with the bend giving way to a spectacular view of the three-mile golden beach, bathed in sunshine.

Unfortunately we’d had to leave home late and with four hours travelling under our belts, we approached our destination in darkness. That view would have to wait.

We found our holiday home to be really bright and spacious, giving us three bedrooms, so the kids didn’t have to share, a shower room and additional loo, a well-kitted out kitchen and a really good-sized living area complete with TV and DVD player.

And in the morning we opened the curtains and there beyond the decking and the fields beyond, was that golden sandy bay.

Although the sun was trying its best to recreate my picture-perfect memory, it was pretty cloudy so our first destination was the indoor swimming pool. My two are too grown-up for the new pirate-themed toddlers’ pool complete with ship and palm trees which is next to it, but I was wishing they weren’t, as the cannons with which they could have squirted each other with water looked real fun.

Through glass doors there was a gentle slide to take you down the slope and into the outdoor pool, and as you looked up there it was again, that lovely view of the beach. Right that’s it – the sea was beckoning, so after lunch we set off across the park and down the little lane to the beach. Our walk took maybe 15 minutes and we were in the tiny town and heading onto those golden sands.

The beach huts are still there, standing in a brightly–coloured line at the top of the sands and so are the Victorian-style swing boats. Trousers rolled up it’s time for a paddle in the water after which it’s ice creams all round at the small café on the edge of the beach. I must admit I wasn’t really looking forward to the trek back up the hill but handily there’s a bus which runs each hour between the beach and the Woolacombe Bay Holiday Villages’ four sites.

Back at our park it was time for a game of crazy golf before dinner at the Bait Ball bar and restaurant. Woolacombe Bay has had a £4 million facelift recently and it really shows in the main complex, where aside from the pools, there’s a soft play area for the little ones, a cinema, craft room with pottery painting and an amusement arcade.

All is immaculate and the complex has a bright and open feel with the Bait Ball beautifully decorated in a coastal-style with lots of wood and soft pastels. And then there’s the huge deck which wraps round two sides of the building with glass doors and windows opening out to that wonderful view down the valley to the beach. Offering a great choice of pub grub, we settled on a burger and that classic seaside fare of fish and chips, all nicely cooked and served up in really decent portions.

And for afters there was live entertainment, with evening offerings ranging from party dances and game shows to talent contests and tribute acts.

During the day there are plenty of activities for both old and young, with a variety of kids clubs for the youngsters and lots of sports on offer from surf simulators to water walkers and a high ropes course.

As is so often the way, on the day we had to leave the sun decided to shine brightly on that golden bay and I was left with the sure feeling that our holiday would become one of those fond childhood memories for my own youngsters.

By Sarah Moran